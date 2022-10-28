Israel’s protection of increased Jewish settler attacks across the occupied West Bank over the past month has resulted in the injury of dozens of Palestinians and proved, yet again, to be a growing detriment to the country’s own military force.

An off-duty Israeli soldier from a settlement in the occupied West Bank near Nablus was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of participating in a settler attack on a military unit. The suspect was handed over to Israel’s internal security service, the Shin Bet unit, which handles cases of Jewish extremism among its other security concerns.

However, no developments have been reported as to whether charges have actually been laid against the soldier and settlers involved in the attack.

According to a statement issued by Israeli forces, Israeli settlers attacked an Israeli military unit that was dispatched to the Palestinian town of Huwara, near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, where the settlers were throwing rocks at passing Palestinian vehicles.

The military’s statement said that the unit was "violently attacked, including by pepper spray, by a number of settlers” as soldiers tried to control the violence.

As a result, the unit’s commander and another soldier were injured. Israeli forces also reported that settlers pepper-sprayed two additional soldiers at Tapuach Junction, also in the occupied West Bank.

Israel’s military condemned the attacks, saying the behaviour was “unacceptable” and “must be vigorously stamped out”.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid called the attackers "dangerous criminals" who "must be punished without hesitation”.

Above the law

Settler violence against Palestinians, however, does not receive condemnation from Israel’s politicians. In fact, according to a number of human rights groups, it is protected on a state level.

In a publication released in November last year, the Israeli information centre for human rights in the Occupied Territories, B’Tselem, said: “settler violence against Palestinians serves as a major informal tool at the hands of the state to take over more and more [occupied] West Bank land.”

“As such, settler violence is a form of government policy, aided and abetted by official state authorities with their active participation,” the publication explains.

In a report released by Amnesty International this year, the international human rights group referred to Israeli settler attacks on Palestinian neighbourhoods in occupied East Jerusalem as an effort to displace Palestinian families with the full backing of the Israeli government.

As a result of the impunity offered to Israeli settlers, many from hardline settlements across the occupied territory have developed an above-the-law state of mind, which has often backfired on Israeli forces.

