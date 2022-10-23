Hurricane Roslyn has grown to Category 4 force as it headed for a collision with Mexico's Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta.INEW

The US National Hurricane Center said Roslyn’s maximum sustained winds remained at 215 kph late on Saturday.

The storm was centered about 105 kilometres west-southwest of Cabo Corrientes — the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta — and moving north at 19 kph.

The forecast put Roslyn on a path that could take it close to Cabo Corrientes and the Puerto Vallarta region during the night before making landfall in Nayarit state on Sunday.

Hurricane-force winds extended out 45 kilometres from Roslyn's core, while tropical storm-force winds extended out to 130 kilometres, the US hurricane centre said.