Pakistan’s elections commission has disqualified former prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office for five years, accusing him of unlawfully selling state gifts and concealing assets.

Khan's spokesperson, Fawad Chaudhry, told reporters on Friday that the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the much-awaited verdict in the capital Islamabad.

Chaudhry condemned the move and urged Khan's supporters to protest publicly.

According to legal experts, the verdict of the election commission will cost Khan his seat in the National Assembly, which is the lower house of the Parliament and also bars him from holding public office for five years.

The latest decision comes months after the parliament ousted Khan through a no-confidence vote.

Balkh Ser Khosa, a prominent lawyer, said the commission disqualified Khan from holding public office because he unlawfully sold state gifts given to him by other countries when he was in power.

He said Khan also hid the profits he earned from those sales from tax authorities.

