Israeli troops have killed a Palestinian youth and wounded three others in the occupied West Bank, Palestine's Health Ministry said amid increased tensions in the region.

The ministry said the 19-year-old suffered a mortal wound in the neck, while three others were wounded by live gunshots to their limbs.

The violence happened as Israeli forces staged an arrest raid in the Jenin refugee camp, a spot in the northern West Bank that has been a flash point in recent fighting.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Palestinian health officials also said a 16-year-old Palestinian died after being wounded in clashes with Israeli troops late last month.

Mohammed Fadi Nuri was shot in the stomach last month by Israeli troops near the city of Ramallah and died on Thursday.

READ MORE: Israeli military kills another Palestinian in occupied West Bank

Illegal settlers target Palestinians

Earlier, ultranationalist illegal Jewish settlers stormed through a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said, throwing stones at Palestinian cars and using pepper spray on troops who were trying to disperse the settlers.

The rampage took place near Huwara, a Palestinian town in the northern West Bank near the city of Nablus, where a group of disaffected youth has taken up arms against Israel and in frustration with the Palestinian leadership's close security ties to it.

The military said dozens of illegal settlers ran through the town, throwing rocks at Palestinian cars. The settlers used pepper spray on the battalion commander as well as another soldier. The Jewish settlers sprayed another two soldiers at a nearby checkpoint, the military said.

Police said the settlers fled the scene by car. They said a 20-year-old suspect was arrested and that more arrests were expected.

In a statement, the military's chief of staff, Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi, condemned the violence.

"This is a very serious incident that embodies shameful and disgraceful criminal behavior that demands strict and swift justice," he said. In a tweet, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called the settlers, "dangerous criminals."