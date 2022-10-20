The OPEC+ countries control the valve to global oil output, and their collective decision directly impacts energy prices since they are the pricing cartel in the energy market.

On October 5, the OPEC+ – 13 member countries plus 10 allies under Moscow’s de facto leadership – announced in Vienna a sharp cut of output by two million barrels per day, roughly equal to two percent of global supply, despite the Biden administration’s push to pump more.

The announcement – the largest supply cut by OPEC+ since 2020 – sent global shockwaves as it came in the midst of an energy crisis triggered by the Russian incursion on Ukraine.

The cut will go into implementation at the beginning of November. However, the action was taken before the European Union’s fresh embargoes on Russian energy over the conflict in Ukraine. The decision will clearly help Moscow’s revenue rise despite the western sanctions. Russia will undoubtedly exploit the rising energy costs as retaliation for the curbs against Moscow.

It is entirely foreseeable that the OPEC decision will result in tensions between the United States and some of its Gulf allies– it would not only exacerbate the issues that already exist but will also have political repercussions between the US and Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said “We are here to stay as a moderating force, to bring about stability”. Though he stressed that the “decision is not an act of belligerence”, it will definitely destabilise the market and sour relations with oil-importing Western countries.

Suhail al Mazroui, the Energy Minister for the United Arab Emirates, too maintained that "the decision is technical, not political”. Haitham al Ghais, the secretary-general of OPEC, supported the group's decision to impose a major supply reduction, asserting that OPEC+ is working to provide "security [and] stability to the energy markets”.

The US response

In response, the US intends to release an additional 10 million barrels of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve in November to counterbalance OPEC's output drop, and officials suggested they may consider releasing more. The White House also argued that the OPEC decision will offer a lifeline to the Russian military campaign in Ukraine. Karine Jean-Pierre, a spokesperson for the White House, said, “It’s clear that OPEC+ is aligning with Russia with today’s announcement.”

The chain of events was a clear indication that President Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia, a staunch American ally, in July and his encouragement to crown prince Mohammed bin Salman to increase oil output did not yield any result.

The US government called OPEC’s deep output cut “shortsighted” and as weaponising energy. Biden told reporters, "We're looking at what alternatives we may have.” He deliberately insight NOPEC (No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act), a new oil supplier group, to control prices and output in the global energy market.

"Pariahs" standing shoulder to shoulder