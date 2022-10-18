President Joe Biden will announce he's putting the final 15 million barrels on the market from a record release of US strategic oil reserves, with more releases possible if energy prices spike, a senior US official has said.

The new tranche of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will be "completing the 180 million barrel release authorised in the spring," in response to price hikes linked to Russia's offensive on Ukraine, the official said on Tuesday.

The order, which Biden will announce in a speech on Wednesday, means the president will be "making clear that the administration is prepared to undertake significant additional ... sales this winter if they are needed due to Russian or other actions disrupting global markets," the official added.

Biden will also say that the US government will restock the strategic reserve when oil prices are at or lower than $67 to $72 a barrel, an offer that administration officials argue will increase domestic production by guaranteeing a baseline level of demand even if prices fall.

