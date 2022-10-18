Mexican opposition congressman Agustin Basave Alanis has said his phone was infected by Pegasus, the fourth alleged case of the controversial spyware being deployed under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who had vowed to stop using it.

Federal lawmaker Basave from the centre-left Citizens' Movement in the wealthy northern city of Monterrey said on Tuesday an analysis from leading cyber watchdog Citizen Lab found Pegasus, manufactured by an Israeli firm, on his phone in September 2021.

Basave's allegation comes after a report this month from Mexican digital rights group R3D showed that phones belonging to two journalists and an activist were infected between 2019 and 2021.

Lopez Obrador, who took office in late 2018, denied spying on opponents or journalists when asked recently about the three cases.

He added the military did conduct intelligence work, but that this was "not spying."

The congressman's announcement came after the Mexican attorney general's office said on Sunday it is investigating the purchase of Pegasus computer spyware by the previous administration and whether it was carried out legally.

READ MORE:Mexico probes whether Pegasus spyware purchases were legal

'A very powerful tool'

Pegasus belongs to Israeli spyware firm NSO Group, which typically only sells the software to governments or law enforcement.