Some German hospitals could go bankrupt because of the energy and inflation crises, the nation's health minister has warned.

"If we do not react there quickly and also really drastically, there will be closures," Karl Lauterbach told public broadcaster ARD late on Sunday, adding that he will negotiate with Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Tuesday about more government aid for hospitals.

However, he could not give "any order of magnitude" regarding the amount of aid until then, he added.

On calls for there to be some kind of "special fund" for hospitals in Germany, similar to the special $97.4 billion (€100 billion) fund for the military, Lauterbach reacted negatively.

"We cannot introduce a special fund for every area," he said. After all, Lauterbach continued, "everything has to be paid off."

The background to Lauterbach's comments are demands by the German Hospital Association for rapid aid from politicians.

The society fears otherwise closures of numerous hospitals.

According to the German Hospital Association, the financing gap for material costs and energy adds up to around $15 billion in 2022 and 2023.