A report by the European Union’s anti-fraud watchdog into the EU border agency Frontex has concluded that Frontex employees were involved in covering up the illegal pushbacks of migrants from Greece to Türkiye in violation of their “fundamental rights.”

This punctures Greece's long-standing denial of reports, especially by the UN and Türkiye, that it pushed migrants out of its waters using violent, inhumane methods.

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) report details how pushback accusations and evidence of them were mishandled, often not reported or not investigated by the EU border agency Frontex, in collaboration with the Greek government.

The OLAF report raises questions about how Frontex will continue operating in Greece.

Here are three ways which the Greek government and Frontex cover up illegal pushbacks of migrants, according to the OLAF report.

1. Top managers at Frontex received rewards from the Greek government, while covering up pushbacks

Top managers at Frontex committed “serious misconduct and other irregularities” in covering up pushback incidents, not investigating them or handling them correctly, the EU report found, but names were redacted.

“In doing so, they hindered the capacity of Frontex to fully comply with its responsibilities, namely ensuring for the protection and promotion of fundamental rights,” the report read.

Earlier this year, former Frontex Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri resigned following repeated media investigations that accused the agency of involvement in pushbacks.