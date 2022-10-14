British Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng has confirmed that he had been sacked by Prime Minister Liz Truss, becoming the third chancellor to leave the government this year.

"You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted," Kwarteng said in a letter to Truss Friday, which he published on Twitter.

Truss appointed former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt as new finance minister.

Speaking in Washington on Thursday, Kwarteng had insisted that his job was safe. "I'm not going anywhere," he said.

Kwarteng was due to have stayed in Washington this weekend to conclude annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

But UK broadcasters showed live footage of Kwarteng's British Airways plane landing at Heathrow airport a day early, after Truss held hurried meetings with her own financial advisors on Thursday in his absence.

