Ankara is determined to strengthen the Istanbul grain deal and to transport Russian grain and fertiliser to underdeveloped countries, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Erdogan's remarks came at a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the Kazakh capital Astana on Thursday.

The meeting held on the sidelines of the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), lasted for one and a half hours.

"We are determined to strengthen and continue the grain exports under the Istanbul agreement and the transfer of Russian grain and fertiliser to less developed countries via Türkiye."

"We may work on determining the name of countries. It is important that we focus on the poor countries rather than developed countries," Erdogan said.

Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed an Ankara-brokered agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February.

"I believe that the steps that Türkiye and Russia will take in this process will disturb certain countries, but they will make underdeveloped countries happy," he added.

