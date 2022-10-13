Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has met Russian President Vladimir Putin, restating his mistrust of Washington in resolving the conflict with Israel and expressing appreciation for Russia's role.

Abbas on Thursday reiterated his support for the Quartet of international mediators - Russia, the United States, the United Nations and the European Union - but said the United States could not be left a free hand to act alone.

"We don't trust America and you know our position. We don't trust it, we don't rely on it, and under no circumstances can we accept that America is the sole party in resolving a problem," Abbas told Putin at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Kazakhstan.

"It can be within the Quartet since it is a great country but we will never accept it as the only one," he said, in televised remarks.

Longstanding suspicion