The UN General Assembly (UNGA) has voted overwhelmingly to condemn Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of four Ukrainian regions and demand that Moscow immediately reverse its actions.

Wednesday's vote in the 193-member world body was 143-5 with 35 abstentions, the strongest support from the General Assembly for Ukraine and against Russia of the four resolutions it has approved since Russian troops attacked their smaller neighbour on February 24.

Western nations engaged in intense behind-the-scenes lobbying ahead of the vote while Russia's ally Syria warned against isolating Moscow.

The more powerful UN Security Council, whose resolutions are legally binding, has been stymied from taking action on Ukraine because of Russia's veto power which it used on September 29 to block condemnation of Russia's illegal attempts to annex Ukrainian territory.

By contrast, the General Assembly, where there are no vetoes, has approved three resolutions that reflect world opinion but are not legally binding.

The assembly voted 141-5 with 35 abstentions on March 2 to demand an immediate Russian ceasefire, withdrawal of all its forces and protection for all civilians.

On March 24, it voted 140-5 with 38 abstentions on a resolution blaming Russia for Ukraine's humanitarian crisis and urging an immediate ceasefire and protection for millions of civilians and the homes, schools and hospitals critical to their survival.

