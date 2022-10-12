Brazil's federal audit court (TCU) has asked the Defence Ministry to provide its report on Brazil's electronic voting machines used during this month's election, which President Jair Bolsonaro has attacked as vulnerable to fraud.

The TCU sought a copy of the report in a request seen by the Reuters news agency on Tuesday and said that after a military inspection of the voting machines on election day, "state security will be strengthened with the disclosure of such information."

The TCU press office confirmed it had made the request. Brazilian media reported the Defence Ministry has refused to disclose the findings of its review or comment on its status.

Newspaper O Globo reported on Tuesday that the ministry had told Bolsonaro that the inspection of the results from 385 machines had found nothing irregular, and the president had not authorised public disclosure of their findings.

O Globo's report, in a column, was based on the accounts of three unnamed generals, one of whom said Bolsonaro had asked the military to look further for irregularities.

Bolsonaro told reporters he had not received the document and called the media reports "an invention."