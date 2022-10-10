International developments continue to show how critical Türkiye is for Europe, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"In fact, every development in the world reveals the fact that Türkiye is indispensable for the European Union and the European region," Erdogan said on Monday after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan's remarks came after his visit last week to the Czech capital Prague to attend the first European Political Community meeting to convey Türkiye’s views, contributions, and assessments of the challenges Europe faces in terms of peace and security, energy, the climate, and the economy.

READ MORE: Turkish President brings together Armenian and Azerbaijan leaders in Prague

Ties with Athens