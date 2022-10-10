On September 17, 28-year-old Sali Hafiz barged into a bank with her nephew's toy pistol and demanded her savings from the branch employees.

In what appeared to be a real bank heist, the stationed bankers were quick to give in, releasing $13,000 from Hafiz's savings account. Hafiz had lost access to her own savings because the Lebanese government had put a withdrawal limit for each bank account as a measure to fix its ailing economy. Hafiz could only withdraw $200 a month, which was not enough for her sister's cancer treatment.

The mock robbery was yet another strong indicator of Lebanon's public desperation caused by years of economic turmoil, which has prompted a series of bank heists conducted by individual depositors seeking the release of their own funds.

A so-called "man-made" economic collapse beginning in 2019 has now thrown over 80 percent of the population in Lebanon into poverty, causing a series of desperate responses. The country is suffering from a shortage of medicines, food and long power outages, in addition to a number of other consequences of grave government mismanagement. While some have likened the situation to a "ponzi scheme", and others called it a "failing state", the reality of the situation is that it has essentially fractured life and the livelihoods of the entire population.

To highlight, after an IMF visit to Lebanon ending on September 21, mission leader Ernesto Rigo says, “GDP has contracted by over 40 percent since 2018, inflation remains in triple digits, FX reserves are declining, and the parallel exchange rate has reached 38,000 LBP per USD. Amidst collapsing revenues and drastically suppressed spending, public sector institutions are failing, and basic services to the population have been drastically cut. Unemployment and poverty are at historically high rates.”

He adds that while the government making some progress on economic reforms suggested earlier this year, they are too far behind.

A key reason this is affecting the population in its entirety is that commercial banks across the country have frozen account holders' savings and have greatly restricted access to current funds. While the people have made multiple attempts to protest the government's inadequacies and call for reform, it has always been responded to with state violence.

In response to this three-year-long nightmare, today, people are turning to never-before-seen tactics to meet basic needs.

Bank heists