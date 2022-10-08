WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deaths as boat capsizes in Nigeria's Anambra state
Vessel with 85 people on board sinks amid heavy flooding, trapping the passengers, officials say, leaving 10 people dead and another 60 missing.
Deaths as boat capsizes in Nigeria's Anambra state
People stranded due to floods following several days of downpours In Kogi Nigeria. Anambra is among the 29 of Nigeria's 36 states to have experienced heavy flooding this year. / AP
October 8, 2022

At least 10 people have died and another 60 are missing after a boat capsized in Nigeria's southeastern Anambra state.

The vessel, with 85 people on board, capsized amid heavy flooding, trapping the passengers, Thickman Tanimu, zonal coordinator for the National Emergency Management Agency, told the Reuters news agency on Saturday.

Anambra state Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo said in a statement that 10 people had drowned. The head of Anambra State Emergency Management Agency said 15 people had been rescued as of Saturday evening.

The incident happened between 11 am (1000 GMT) and noon on Friday, the agency said.

Area resident and former local government leader Afam Ogene said the boat's engine failed and it was overpowered by waves shortly after it launched.

"It is a locally made boat that can take more than hundred people, unfortunately its engine failed and there was a stampede," Ogene said.

Recommended

Tanimu said a military disaster response unit from the Nigerian army was assisting the search effort.

Heavy flooding

Anambra is among the 29 of Nigeria's 36 states to have experienced heavy flooding this year.

The waters have washed away homes, crops and roads and impacted at least half a million people.

Ogene said flooding had destroyed the major road linking the eight communities to the rest of the Ogbaru local government area, forcing residents to travel by boat.

Farmers say the rising waters will push food bills higher in a nation where millions have fallen into food poverty in the past two years.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles