TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Greek PM Mitsotakis lacks knowledge of protocol rules: Turkish President
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks come a day after he attended the European Political Community summit in Prague, where Greek premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis was also present.
Greek PM Mitsotakis lacks knowledge of protocol rules: Turkish President
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the press after performing Friday prayer at Hz. Ali Mosque in Istanbul, Turkiye. / AA
October 7, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis lacks knowledge of protocol rules.

"Do you think the President of the Republic of Türkiye would degrade himself to such a level?" Erdogan told reporters on Friday in Istanbul when asked if there was a heated exchange with the Greek premier at a dinner for leaders attending the European Political Community in Prague.

"He (Mitsotakis) is a man who does not know the rules of the protocol. Although he was not supposed to deliver a speech in the program, I do not know from whom he received permission, he tried to respond to me," Erdogan added.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye expects EU to call on Greece for bilateral dialogue

Recommended

On the latest phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan said: "He thanked for our mediation in particular and said, 'I congratulate (Türkiye) on this successful mediation'."

Asked about the F-16 deal with the US, Türkiye's president affirmed that "if the US does not meet our needs regarding the F-16, there are plenty of other countries in the world that will give us what we need."

READ MORE: Turkish President brings together Armenian and Azerbaijan leaders in Prague

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US