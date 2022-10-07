The European Union will send a "civilian EU mission" to Armenia to help delineate the borders with Azerbaijan, stakeholders have announced after a meeting in Prague.

"The aim of this mission is to build confidence and, through its reports, to contribute to the border commissions," said a joint statement early on Friday issued after talks between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel.

The officials met on the sidelines of the first European Political Community summit at Prague Castle.

Following their meeting, Azerbaijan's Aliyev told reporters from his country that the peace process with Armenia "has now been accelerated."

Aliyev said that important issues were on the meeting's agenda, saying: "I think this meeting will be important in terms of reaching a peace agreement."

"Engagements are still ongoing. We agreed to meet again after dinner," he added.

Aliyev also said that the foreign ministers of the two countries would meet "soon."