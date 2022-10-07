WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Civilian EU mission' to help Armenia delineate borders with Azerbaijan
Leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, France and EU meet in Czech Republic and announce formation of a mission that will help both South Caucasus neighbours outline their borders.
'Civilian EU mission' to help Armenia delineate borders with Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's Aliyev (L), France's Macron (2L), Armenia's Pashinyan (2R) and EU Michel (R) meet at the Prague castle on October 6, 2022. / AFP
October 7, 2022

The European Union will send a "civilian EU mission" to Armenia to help delineate the borders with Azerbaijan, stakeholders have announced after a meeting in Prague.

"The aim of this mission is to build confidence and, through its reports, to contribute to the border commissions," said a joint statement early on Friday issued after talks between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel.

The officials met on the sidelines of the first European Political Community summit at Prague Castle.

Following their meeting, Azerbaijan's Aliyev told reporters from his country that the peace process with Armenia "has now been accelerated."

Aliyev said that important issues were on the meeting's agenda, saying: "I think this meeting will be important in terms of reaching a peace agreement."

"Engagements are still ongoing. We agreed to meet again after dinner," he added.

Aliyev also said that the foreign ministers of the two countries would meet "soon."

Recommended

"We suggested that the working groups of the two countries meet and work on the preparation of the peace agreement text for a few days. Such is our intention," he said.

Peace efforts amid tense ties 

These remarks follow previous contacts for the initiation of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, with Aliyev and Pashinyan having met EU Council head Michel four times before in Brussels.

Relations between the former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

Baku liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44-day clashes in the 2020 fall, which ended after a Moscow-brokered truce.

The peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.

SOURCE:AFP, AA
Explore
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev