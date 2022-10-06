The United States has accused Russia of exploiting natural resources in the Central African Republic, Mali, Sudan and elsewhere to help fund Moscow's conflict with Ukraine, a charge Russia rejected as "anti-Russian rage."

US envoy to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said Russia's Wagner mercenary group is exploiting natural resources and "these ill-gotten gains are used to fund Moscow's war machine in Africa, the Middle East, and Ukraine."

"Make no mistake: people across Africa are paying a heavy price for the Wagner Group's exploitative practices and human rights violations," Thomas-Greenfield told a UN Security Council meeting on the financing of armed groups through illicit trafficking of natural resources in Africa.

Wagner, staffed by veterans of the Russian armed forces, has fought in Libya, Syria, the Central African Republic, Mali and other countries.

It was founded in 2014 after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula and started supporting pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region.

