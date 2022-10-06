WORLD
2 MIN READ
US believes Ukrainians behind killing of Dugina in Russia: NYT report
After the August attack, Ukraine had denied involvement in the killing while Russia's Federal Security Service accused Ukraine's secret services of being behind it.
US believes Ukrainians behind killing of Dugina in Russia: NYT report
American officials admonished Ukrainian officials over the assassination of Darya Dugina, the Times said. / AA
October 6, 2022

United States intelligence agencies believe parts of the Ukrainian government approved a car bomb attack near Moscow in August that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist, the New York Times has reported, citing unidentified officials.

The United States took no part in the attack on Dugina and was not aware of it ahead of time, the Times reported.

American officials admonished Ukrainian officials over the assassination, the Times said.

After the attack, Ukraine denied involvement in the killing while Russia's Federal Security Service accused Ukraine's secret services of being behind it.

READ MORE: Who is Aleksandr Dugin, whose daughter was killed in a car bomb?

Recommended

Russia had also accused Ukraine

The Kremlin said on Thursday Russian intelligence had always argued that Ukraine was behind the killing.

Asked about the Times report, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters it was "positive" that the US appeared to agree with Moscow about Ukraine's alleged involvement in the assassination.

The Times quoted a Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, as repeating the denial that Kiev was behind the attack. 

On Thursday, Kiev once again rejected the claims it was involved in the attack.

READ MORE:Russia blames Ukraine for death of Kremlin ideologue's daughter

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev