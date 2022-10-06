A gunfight in southern Mexico has left at least 18 people dead, including the mayor of a town, authorities said.

Prosecutor Milenoio Sandra Luz Valdovinos said on Wednesday the attack happened in Totolapan in the state of Guerrero.

Two others were wounded, she said.

The remote township is in Tierra Caliente, one of Mexico's most conflictive areas, disputed by multiple drug trafficking gangs.