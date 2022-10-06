Thursday, October 6, 2022

Ukraine says recaptured vast tracts of key Kherson region

Ukraine has said that it had recaptured over 400 square kilometres in Kherson in less than a week, after Moscow claimed to have annexed the southern region.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated more than 400 square kilometres of the Kherson region since the beginning of October," Ukrainian southern army command spokeswoman Natalia Gumeniuk said in a briefing online.

The Russian army meanwhile said "the enemy had been pushed back along the Russian defence line" on this southern front.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine must win to protect Europe

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his country must fend off Moscow's incursion "so that Russian tanks do not advance on Warsaw or again on Prague".

Addressing a meeting in Prague of European heads of state convened by French President Emmanuel Macron, Zelenskyy also called on Western capitals to supply his army with more weapons "to punish the aggressor".

Kremlin rejects reports that 700,000 have fled Russia

The Kremlin denied reports that 700,000 Russians have fled the country since Moscow announced a mobilisation drive to call up hundreds of thousands to fight in Ukraine.

In a briefing with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not have exact figures for how many people had left the country since President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a "partial mobilisation" on September 21.

"I don't think those numbers should be taken seriously," Peskov said when asked about some reports in Russian media that up to 700,000 Russians could have left the country.

"I don't have exact figures, but of course they are far from what's being claimed there."

Ukraine accuses Russia of 'nuclear blackmail' over Zaporizhzhia plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of "nuclear blackmail" over its seizure of the Zaporizhzhia power plant in southern Ukraine.

Russia captured the plant in March, shortly after launching its offensive in Ukraine, and President Vladimir Putin ordered his government on Wednesday to take control of it. The plant is Europe's largest, and Ukrainian staff have continued to operate it.

"(The) capturing of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (stands) for nuclear blackmail and for exerting pressure on the world and on Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in a video address to the Sydney-based Lowy think tank via a translator.

Norway to limit port access for Russian fishing boats

Norway will restrict access to its ports for Russian fishing vessels to Moscow Russia from using them to circumvent sanctions, the government announced Thursday.

"We have closely monitored Russian activity in Norwegian waters and in Norwegian ports to avoid Norway becoming a transit country for transporting goods illegally to Russia," Norway's foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt told a press conference.

"We now have information that indicates that there is a need to increase controls of Russian fishing vessels," she added.

Nord Stream site inspection points to sabotage: Sweden

An inspection of two of the leaks at the Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia to Europe has reinforced suspicions that they were acts of sabotage, Swedish authorities have said.

"We can conclude that there have been detonations at Nord Stream 1 and 2 in the Swedish exclusive economic zone that has led to extensive damage to the gas pipelines," public prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a statement, adding that the "crime scene investigation had strengthened the suspicions of aggravated sabotage."

The ruptures came at a time when Nord Stream pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany, had already been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut back gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following Moscow's offensive against Ukraine.

Russian missile strike kills woman, destroys apartment block in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

A Russian rocket strike has destroyed a five-storey apartment block in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least one woman and leaving other residents trapped under rubble, the regional governor said.

Firefighters rushed through the streets to tackle the blazes after the overnight attack, and more explosions were heard on Thursday morning in what local officials said was a renewed Russian strike.

"Another enemy missile attack. Stay in shelters!" Oleksandr Starukh, governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, told residents on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday.

Putin: Russia expects sanctions pressure to increase

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that consumer demand remains weak and that he expects sanctions pressure on the Russian economy to intensify, in televised remarks from a meeting with government officials.

"In general, the situation here is stable," Putin said. "At the same time, it is important to understand that the sanctions pressure on Russia will only increase."

The West hit Moscow with unprecedented sanctions after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it calls a "special military operation." But the Russian economy has defied some predictions from Western analysts that it was facing a 15% hit to gross domestic product (GDP) this year.

Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack