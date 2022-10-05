Captain Ibrahim Traore has been appointed as the president of Burkina Faso, according to an official statement, after the country's second coup in less than nine months.

Traore has been appointed as "Head of State, Supreme Head of the Armed Forces", according to Wednesday's official statement read out on national TV by spokesperson Captain Kiswendsida Farouk Azaria Sorgho.

On Tuesday, Traore said he will respect a democratic transition timeline agreed upon between his predecessor and the West Africa regional bloc.

The comments followed a meeting with an Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) delegation sent to meet the junta that took power last week in the second coup to hit the West African country this year.

Traore said Burkina Faso would "respect the dynamic compromise" agreed with ECOWAS in July to restore constitutional order in 24 months.

He also said the country would honour its international commitments, particularly regarding the protection of human rights, and would collaborate with ECOWAS evaluation mechanisms.

The ECOWAS mediator who headed the delegation, former Niger president Mahamadou Issoufou, on Tuesday said he was satisfied with the exchanges.

