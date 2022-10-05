The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has agreed on a major cut in oil production to boost crude prices, irking the United States which warned that it would hurt countries struggling with soaring energy prices.

The cartel agreed on Wednesday to reduce two million barrels per day from November at a meeting in Vienna, the group said in a statement.

It is the biggest cut since the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020, raising fears that it will turbocharge oil prices at a time when countries are already facing soaring energy-fuelled inflation.

Saudi Arabia's energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said the cartel's priority was "to maintain a sustainable oil market" following its first in-person meeting since March 2020.

But the move drew a swift rebuke from US President Joe Biden, who had made a controversial trip to Saudi Arabia in July in part to lobby for a boost in oil production as Americans faced rising prices at fuel stations.

The timing is also bad for Biden's political agenda and it comes ahead of US midterm elections next month.

"The president is disappointed by the shortsighted decision by OPEC+," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and top economic advisor Brian Deese said in a statement.

The supply cut will hit countries "already reeling" from high prices while "the global economy is dealing with the continued negative impact" of Russia's attack on Ukraine, the statement said.

READ MORE:OPEC+ mulls oil output cut of over a million barrels per day