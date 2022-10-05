Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Ukraine presses counterattack as Putin expects a stable war in annexed regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he expected the situation to "stabilise" in Ukrainian regions annexed by the Kremlin after Moscow suffered military setbacks and lost several key towns to Kiev.

He also ordered his government to seize control over Europe's largest nuclear power plant in the Russia-controlled region of Zaporizhzhia with IAEA head Rafael Grossi en route to Kiev for consultations on the facility.

Ukraine claimed victories over Russian troops in the eastern region of Luhansk as the Kremlin vowed to recapture territory lost in a lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Iranian-made drones hit Ukraine's Kiev region for first time - officials

Dozens of firefighters rushed to douse blazes in a town near Ukraine's capital Kiev following multiple strikes caused by what local officials said were Iranian-made loitering munitions, often known as 'kamikaze drones'.

Six drones hit a building overnight in Bila Tserkva, around 75 km south of the capital, said the governor of the Kiev region, Oleksiy Kuleba.

Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in the last three weeks, but the strike on Bila Tserkva was by far the closest to Kiev.

US: OPEC 'aligning' with Russia following production cut

The decision by OPEC to significantly reduce daily oil production is a "clear" sign that the bloc is siding with Russia amid a growing power rivalry with the West, the White House said.

"It's clear that OPEC is aligning with Russia with today's announcement," spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One. "The global economy is responding to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war and so by making this decision, it is going to have an effect on low- and middle-income countries."

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, agreed on Wednesday to cut production by 2 million barrels per day from the August 2022 required production levels, starting in November.

Russian arrivals in EU drop 20 percent: border agency

The number of Russian citizens entering the European Union last week was 20 percent lower than the previous week after EU countries imposed new restrictions, the bloc's border protection agency said.

The agency said in a statement that nearly 53,000 Russian citizens had entered the bloc between September 26 and October 2.

The highest number – 29,000 – came through Finland, followed by Estonia (8,877) and 8,536 who crossed into Poland from Ukraine.

Russia says ready to supply gas via undamaged pipeline

Moscow said it was ready to quickly supply gas to Europe through an undamaged section of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany, after recent leaks heightened geopolitical tensions.

"If the necessary legal decisions are made by European colleagues regarding [Nord Stream 2's] certification ... I think Russia in a short period of time could provide appropriate supplies through this gas pipeline," Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said on state television.

Stoltenberg, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's military gains against Russia

NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed Kiev’s recent gains against Russian forces.

In a tweet after their phone conversation, Stoltenberg said he “praised the brave Ukrainian people and forces for the impressive progress in regaining their territory from Russian aggressor.”

He reassured Zelenskyy that “NATO will sustain and step up support for Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

Stoltenberg also reiterated NATO’s call for Russia to “stop the war it has started.”

Kremlin vows to win back territory recaptured by Ukraine

The Kremlin vowed to take back land lost to Kiev within Ukrainian regions it has annexed, saying the territories will be Russian "forever".

"The given territories will be taken back," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters after Moscow suffered a series of military defeats.

He said regions annexed by Moscow "will be Russian forever and will not be returned".

Ukraine claims gains in the Luhansk region: governor

Ukraine claimed gains in the eastern Luhansk region previously entirely under Russian control, after gaining ground in the neighbouring Donetsk region and on the southern front.

"The de-occupation of the Luhansk region has already officially started. Several settlements have already been liberated from the Russian army, and the Ukrainian flag is being raised there by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Luhansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said on Telegram.

EU agrees fresh Russia sanctions over annexations

The EU has agreed a new round of sanctions against Russia after Moscow's annexation of four regions in Ukraine, the Czech presidency of the bloc has said.

The latest package — the eighth since Russia's offensive in February — is now going through a final approval procedure which, if no objections emerge, will be published and come into effect on Thursday, the Czech Republic's EU ambassador said on Twitter.

"We have just reached a political agreement on new sanctions against Russia — a strong EU response to Putin's illegal annexation of territories," ambassador Edita Hrda said. The details of the sanctions package were not given.

Russia says it should be part of Nord Stream leaks probe: Agencies

Moscow should be part of the probe into leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, a senior Russian diplomat has reportedly said, after Sweden blocked off the area around the pipelines pending an investigation.

"There should really be an investigation. Naturally, with the participation of Russia," Russian deputy foreign minister Sergey Vershinin said as quoted by Russian news agencies.

IAEA head Grossi says he may visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again

International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi has said that he may visit Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again, according to Russian state-owned news agency TASS.

TASS reported Grossi, who headed an IAEA delegation to the plant last month, as saying that he would continue discussing the creation of a "safety zone" around the facility.

Zaporizhzhia plant to operate under Russian supervision after annexation: RIA