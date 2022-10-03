WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan court drops contempt case against former PM Khan
The charges were related to a speech by Imran Khan in which he was accused of threatening police and judicial officers after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case.
Pakistan court drops contempt case against former PM Khan
The Islamabad High Court had deferred Khan's indictment over the contempt case after he apologised to the court in person late last month. / Reuters Archive
October 3, 2022

A Pakistani court has accepted former Prime Minister Imran Khan's written apology in a contempt case stemming from hisstatements against a female judge that was seen as a threat, court officials and a defence lawyer have said.

Monday's ruling by the Islamabad High Court averted Khan's possible disqualification to run for the next parliamentary elections. 

Khan initially refused to apologise for his remarks, but last month reversed course and submitted a written apology.

Khan's lawyer, Babar Awan, said the court dismissed the contempt charge that had been issued last month in connection with the former premier's remarks about judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The ruling came weeks after Athar Minallah, the chief justice at the Islamabad High Court, issued a contempt notice to Khan for threatening Chaudhry during a rally in August.

Recommended

Khan had vowed to bring a lawsuit against Chaudhry for allowing Islamabad police to question Shahbaz Gill, who is chief of staff of Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf political party.

Khan, a former cricket star turned politician who became premier in 2018, is still facing multiple cases, including defying a ban on rallies in Islamabad and issuing verbal threats to police.

Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote by parliament in April.

He claims his government was ousted in a US-sponsored conspiracy, a charge Washington and Pakistan’s army reject.

READ MORE:Pakistan court orders police to drop terror charges against Imran Khan

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights