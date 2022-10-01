WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's 13th 'Kindness Train' sets off for flood-hit Pakistan
The train is loaded with 554 tons of relief supplies and is expected to reach Pakistan's capital Islamabad in about two weeks.
Türkiye's 13th 'Kindness Train' sets off for flood-hit Pakistan
The cargo will raise the total aid carried to the disaster-hit country this month by rail alone to roughly 7,290 tons. / AA
October 1, 2022

Türkiye's 13th "Kindness Train" has set off for Pakistan with aid for the victims of catastrophic floods that have submerged one-third of the South Asian country.

The train, which left the capital Ankara on Saturday, is carrying 554 tons of disaster relief supplies, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) said in a statement.

Expected to reach Pakistan's capital Islamabad in about two weeks, the train's cargo will raise the total aid carried to the disaster-hit country this month by rail alone to roughly 7,290 tons.

The shipment was ordered by Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and under AFAD's coordination.

READ MORE: Türkiye sends more 'Kindness Trains' to flood-ravaged Pakistan

One-third underwater

Recommended

The number of casualties from flood-related incidents since mid-June stands at 1,576, according to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority.

Some 803,400 houses have been completely destroyed, while over 1.21 million houses are partially damaged. 

The floods have displaced hundreds of thousands of people who are living in tents.

The monsoon season in Pakistan, like in other countries in the region, usually results in heavy rains, but this year has been the wettest since 1961.

READ MORE: After deluge, deadly diseases tighten grip on flood-ravaged Pakistan

Explore
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba