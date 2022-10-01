Türkiye's 13th "Kindness Train" has set off for Pakistan with aid for the victims of catastrophic floods that have submerged one-third of the South Asian country.

The train, which left the capital Ankara on Saturday, is carrying 554 tons of disaster relief supplies, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) said in a statement.

Expected to reach Pakistan's capital Islamabad in about two weeks, the train's cargo will raise the total aid carried to the disaster-hit country this month by rail alone to roughly 7,290 tons.

The shipment was ordered by Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and under AFAD's coordination.

One-third underwater