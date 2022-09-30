Hurricane Ian, one of the worst storms ever to hit the United States, has roared into South Carolina, delivering a powerful second punch after walloping Florida.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometres per hour.

It was later downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone but the NHC warned coastal residents that the "dangerous storm surge, flash flooding and high wind threat continues."

As for storm-ravaged Florida, President Joe Biden said: "We're just beginning to see the scale of the destruction."

"It's likely to rank among the worst in the nation's history," he said of Ian, which barrelled into Florida's southwest coast on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, a tick shy of the most powerful on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale.

More than 350,000 people were without power in North and South Carolina, according to the tracking website poweroutage.us.

'American crisis'

Florida state officials said 23 people have died so far.

Seventeen migrants also remain missing from a boat that sank during the hurricane on Wednesday, according to the Coast Guard.

One person was found dead and nine others rescued, including four Cubans who swam to shore in the Florida Keys.

With damage estimates running into the tens of billions of dollars, Biden said it's "going to take months, years to rebuild."

"It's not just a crisis for Florida," he said. "This is an American crisis."

CoreLogic, a firm that specialises in property analysis, said wind-related losses for residential and commercial properties in Florida could cost insurers up to $32 billion while flooding losses could go as high as $15 billion.