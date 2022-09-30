Sweden's Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP) has said it had resumed giving permissions for exports of military equipment to Türkiye, reversing a ban in place since 2019.

The policy reversal was linked to Sweden's bid to join the NATO military alliance, of which the Nordic country sought membership earlier this year following Russia's offensive in Ukraine, the agency said on Friday.

The ISP began giving export permits during the third quarter but did not reveal which companies or products had been given the go-ahead, citing confidentiality.

Sweden and Finland had banned arms exports to Türkiye after its Syria operation against the PKK/YPG terror group.

Türkiye in May this year said it had received positive signals with regards to a lifting of the embargo.

