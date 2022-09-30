Thailand's suspended prime minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha can resume office, the country's constitutional court has said, ruling that he has not exceeded his eight-year term limit.

"The constitutional court rules by a majority that the respondent's premiership has not reached the eight-year limit," said judge Punya Udchacon, reading Friday's ruling.

"The cabinet under the premiership of the respondent is counted from April 6, 2017."

The former army chief, who came to power in a 2014 military coup, was suspended last month while the court examined a legal challenge mounted by opposition parties who argued he had reached his term limit in power.

Bangkok authorities were on alert for demonstrations after the ruling, as several protest groups had earlier said they would take to the streets if Prayut won the case.

Under the 2017 Thai constitution, a prime minister cannot serve more than eight years in office, but Prayut's supporters and critics disagreed about when his term began.

The ruling counts Prayut's term from when the new army-scripted constitution came into force and means he can stay in office until 2025 — depending on an upcoming national poll, which must be held within months.

'Lose face'

Following Prayut's suspension in August, his deputy Prawit Wongsuwan took over as caretaker prime minister, while Prayut continued to serve as defence minister.