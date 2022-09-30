Friday, September 30, 2022

NATO rejects Russian annexation of Ukrainian lands

NATO has condemned Russia's annexation of four more regions of Ukraine and warned Moscow of "severe consequences" if it uses nuclear weapons in its war against Kiev.

"This land grab is illegal and illegitimate. NATO allies do not and will not recognize any of this territory as part of Russia," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the territories occupied by his troops at a grand ceremony in the Kremlin, in a move rejected by the West and UN.

Ukraine reclaims village near Russian-held stronghold of Lyman

Ukraine said that its troops had captured a village near the Russian stronghold of Lyman in the eastern Donetsk region, hours after Moscow-backed forces reported "alarming" news from the area.

The defence ministry tweeted a photo of what it said were Ukrainian troops in Drobysheve, some 10 km (six miles) to the northwest of Lyman, which was taken by Russia in May after an extended battle.

Lyman has been at the centre of renewed fighting since Ukraine routed Russian forces in the nearby Kharkiv region in a lightning counteroffensive this month.

US, allies not 'intimidated' by Putin: Biden

President Joe Biden said that the United States and NATO will not be "intimidated" by Russia's President Vladimir Putin and warned that the Western alliance would defend "every inch" of its territory.

"America and its allies are not going to be intimidated," he said in remarks at the White House. Putin is "not going to scare us."

Biden then addressed the Kremlin leader directly, warning against any attack on NATO territory.

Death toll rises to 30 in attack on humanitarian convoy: Ukraine police

Ukraine said at least 30 people including children were killed and dozens injured after a convoy of civilian cars in the Zaporizhzhia region was shelled in an attack Kiev blamed on Moscow.

"Thirty dead and 88 wounded as a result of another Russian war crime in Zaporizhzhia. Among the dead are two children: an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy," Ukraine national police chief Igor Klymenko said on Facebook.

He said that a three-year-old girl was also among the injured.

Ukraine confirms it signed NATO membership bid

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed that he, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the speaker of parliament had signed a formal fast-track membership application for the NATO military alliance.

Putin says people of occupied Ukrainian regions 'are our citizens forever'

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West that the people of four Moscow-occupied Ukrainian regions were "our citizens forever" as he prepared to formally annex them at a Kremlin ceremony.

"I want to say this to the Kiev regime and its masters in the West: People living in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia (regions) are becoming our citizens forever," Putin said, adding that they had made a "unambiguous choice" to join Russia.

He also urged Kiev to stop all military action in Ukraine saying "We call on the Kiev regime to immediately stop fighting and stop all hostilities... and return to the negotiating table."

Kremlin: Attack on annexed territory will be an attack on Russia

The Kremlin has said that attacks against any part of the swathe of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin is about to annex will be considered aggression against Russia itself, adding that Russia will fight to take the whole of the Donbass region.

Moscow is declaring Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, largely or partly occupied by Russian or Russian-backed forces, to be part of Russia.

Asked by reporters if an attack by Ukraine on the territories Russia is claiming as its land would be considered an attack on Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: "It would not be anything else."

Kremlin calls for international probe into Nord Streams incidents

The Kremlin said there was a need for a thorough international investigation into ruptures of the Russian-led Nord Stream undersea gas pipelines.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on a statement by Russia's top spy that Moscow had materials indicating that the West had a role in the breaches of the Baltic Sea pipelines.

Russia has said that the ruptures appear to be the result of state-sponsored "terrorism".

Ukraine's Zelesnkyy meets military chiefs to discuss 'liberation' plans

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met military chiefs to discuss "the further plan for liberation" of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory.

Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging app that he and the military chiefs also discussed supplies of weapons for the country's armed forces, as well as Russia's possible further plans following its offensive on Ukraine.

UK ‘will never accept’ Russian annexation of four Ukrainian territories: PM Truss

Prime Minister Liz Truss has accused Vladimir Putin of breaching international law as Russia prepared to formally annex four occupied Ukrainian territories.

Truss criticised the Russian leader for showing "clear disregard for the lives of the Ukrainian people he claims to represent".

"The UK will never ignore the sovereign will of those people and we will never accept the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as anything other than Ukrainian territory," she added.

Kremlin says 'needs to clarify' borders of two Ukraine regions

The Kremlin has said it needs to clarify the exact borders of two Ukraine regions that Russia intends to annex, but which its forces have yet to claim complete control over.

"The Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics are recognised by Russia within 2014 borders. As for the territories of the Kherson and the Zaporizhzhia regions, I need to clarify this, I can't answer this question right now," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.