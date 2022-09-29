Russian President Putin has signed decrees recognising the occupied Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as independent territories.

Putin's decrees signed late on Thursday are an intermediate step before the two regions are formally incorporated into Russia.

"I order the recognition of the state sovereignty and independence" of the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, located in southern Ukraine, Putin said in the decrees, as Russia prepares to formalise the annexation of the two regions, along with Donetsk and Luhansk on Friday.

Putin said that the decrees will take immediate effect.

He has threatened to use nuclear weapons to defend the territories.

Annexation ceremony