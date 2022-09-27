A suspected militant attack in the north of Burkina Faso has killed around a dozen people, mostly soldiers, security sources have told AFP news agency.

Violence has raged in the landlocked west African country after Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba seized power in a January coup, ousting Burkina's elected leader.

But as in neighbouring countries, insurgents affiliated with Al Qaeda and the Daesh group have stoked the unrest.

Monday's attack, a convoy carrying supplies to local residents and escorted by a military unit "was the target of a terrorist attack" near Gaskinde in the Sahel region, an army statement said.

"The attack, unfortunately, caused human and material losses," and a full toll would be established "as soon as possible", it said.

A security source told AFP that a preliminary toll indicated "about a dozen dead among elements of the unit. There were also a number of seriously wounded."

The source added that reinforcements had been sent to the area, both to secure it and to aid the victims.

READ MORE:IED blast kills, wounds dozens of civilians in Burkina Faso