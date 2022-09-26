President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to US whistleblower Edward Snowden, who exposed massive surveillance by the US National Security Agency and was granted refuge by Moscow.

A presidential decree published on Monday included Edward Joseph Snowden born June 21, 1983 on a list of newly-minted Russian citizens, at a time when relations between Washington and Moscow are at historic lows over the conflict in Ukraine.

The fugitive whistleblower Snowden said in November 2020 he had applied for Russian citizenship but that he would aim to keep his US nationality.

The former American intelligence contractor, who revealed in 2013 that the US government was spying on its citizens, has been living in exile in Russia since the revelations.

