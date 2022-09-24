Giorgia Meloni, 45, who has campaigned under the slogan of "God, country and family" and against "woke ideology", has a good chance of becoming Italy's first female prime minister as the country heads to vote on Sunday.

Meloni's nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) scraped a meagre 4 percent of the votes in 2018.

But the party is expected to perform much better in now and can win parliamentary majority with the support of an alliance of like-minded right-wing partners.

If the tough-talking Meloni succeeds, she will face an array of daunting challenges, including soaring energy costs, a debt crisis, a possible economic recession and an increasingly dangerous conflict in Ukraine.

So here's five things to know about her:

1. Working class background

Meloni was brought up by a single mother after her father abandoned them following her birth.

She never attended university and did odd jobs such as working as a babysitter and a bartender to support herself.

2. Entered politics very young

Her political career started in Rome’s working-class Garbatella neighbourhood when she was only 15.

She joined the Youth Front, the youth-wing of the Italian Social Movement (MSI), in early 1990s, and rose to become the national leader of the Student Action, the student movement of National Alliance (AN).

She won her first local election at 21, and ten years later became Italy's youngest-ever minister under former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi in 2008. She held that role until 2011.

3. Far-right roots

Meloni currently heads the Brothers of Italy (FdI) political party, which traces its roots back to a far-right group formed after World War Two.