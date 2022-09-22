WORLD
3 MIN READ
North Korea denies helping Russia replenish its weapon stocks
"We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export them," Pyongyang says, warning the US against spreading "rumour of arms dealings."
North Korea denies helping Russia replenish its weapon stocks
"We warn the US to stop making reckless remarks," North Korea says while emphasising it maintains the right to export military equipment. / AP Archive
September 22, 2022

North Korea has denied it was providing arms to Russia, state media said, weeks after the United States said Moscow was turning to Pyongyang to replenish its stocks depleted by the conflict in Ukraine.

"We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export them," an official at the Defence Ministry's General Bureau of Equipment said in a statement on Thursday carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The statement comes after the White House said earlier in September that Russia was buying artillery shells and rockets from North Korea to support its offensive in Ukraine.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the United States believed purchases "could include literally millions of rounds, rockets and artillery shells."

However, citing declassified US intelligence, he stressed at the time that the purchases were not yet completed and that there was no indication the weapons were being used in Ukraine.

READ MORE: US: Russia to buy millions of rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

Recommended

'Rumour of arms dealings'

Moscow-ally Pyongyang hit out at the United States in the statement, saying Washington and "other hostile forces" were "spreading a 'rumour of arms dealings' between the DPRK and Russia," using the official acronym for North Korea.

"We warn the US to stop making reckless remarks," it said while emphasising North Korea maintains the right to export military equipment.

The White House indicated that the purchase of artillery ammunition from the isolated North Korean government, as well as a deal to buy military drones from Iran, showed Russia was in dire straits after months of Western economic and technological sanctions aimed at crippling its assault machine.

READ MORE:Russia facing problems with Iran-made drones - US

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia