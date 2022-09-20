Two people have been killed and more than 3,000 buildings damaged by a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Mexico on the anniversary of two devastating tremors, authorities said.

A woman died of injuries caused by a falling wall in Manzanillo in the western state of Colima, civil defence national coordinator Laura Velazquez told reporters on Tuesday.

A man was killed by falling debris in a shopping centre in the same city during Monday's earthquake, which caused buildings to shake and sway in Mexico City.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said it was lucky that the death toll was not higher. "It was a tremor of considerable intensity," he said.

The epicentre was located near the Pacific coast, around 400 kilometres west of the capital and 59 kilometres south of Coalcoman in the state of Michoacan, according to seismologists. The depth was estimated at 15 kilometres.

At least 26 people received hospital treatment in Michoacan, where authorities reported damage to 3,161 houses as well as several dozen education and health centres.

Nine people were injured in Colima, where more than 150 houses and other buildings were damaged, officials said.

Hundreds of tremors