Monday, September 19, 2022

Power line reconnected after cut-off in Zaporizhzhia — IAEA

A back-up power line used to supply the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with electricity for essential operations from the Ukrainian grid was disconnected on Sunday, but the plant remained connected to one of the main power lines restored last week, the UN nuclear watchdog said.

"Last week, we saw some improvements regarding its power supplies, but today we were informed about a new setback in this regard," Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in a statement.

Russia's Wagner looks for 1,500 fighters against Ukraine — US

The Wagner Group, a Russian private military company, is trying to recruit over 1,500 convicted felons to take part in Russia's battle in Ukraine, but many are refusing to join, a senior US defence official said.

"Our information indicates that Wagner has been suffering high losses in Ukraine, especially and unsurprisingly among young and inexperienced fighters," the US official told reporters, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The European Union has imposed sanctions on the Wagner Group, accusing it of clandestine operations on the Kremlin’s behalf.

Ukraine warns of 'nuclear terrorism' after strike near plant

A Russian missile struck close to a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine without damaging the three reactors but hit other industrial equipment in what Ukrainian authorities denounced as an act of "nuclear terrorism."

The missile made impact within 300 metres (328 yards) of the reactors at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, blasting a crater 2 metres (6 1/2 feet) deep and 4 metres (13 feet) across, according to Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom.

The reactors were operating normally and no staff members were injured, the agency said. But the proximity of the strike renewed fears the nearly seven-month-long offensive in Ukraine might produce a radiation disaster.

146 bodies exhumed so far from mass burial site in Ukraine's Izyum: official

Ukrainian forensic experts have so far exhumed 146 bodies, mostly civilians, at a mass burial site near the town of Izyum in eastern Ukraine and some bear signs of a violent death, the regional governor said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said some 450 bodies are believed to have been buried at the site in a forest on the outskirts of Izyum, which was recently recaptured by Ukrainian forces during a counter-offensive in the Kharkiv region.

Oleh Synehubov, governor of Kharkiv region, said the exhumed bodies included two children.

Pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine jail OSCE staffers for 13 years

Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine sentenced two employees of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to 13 years in jail on treason charges, Russian news agencies reported.

In April, authorities in Luhansk announced the arrest of two OSCE staffers Dmitry Shabanov and Maxim Petrov for alleged espionage.

"The judges found Dmitry Shabanov guilty and sentenced him to 13 years in prison," the RIA Novosti news agency reported, quoting the Supreme Court of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic.

Donbass separatist leader urges referendum on joining Russia

Denis Pushilin, head of the Russia-backed separatist Donetsk region of Ukraine, called on his fellow separatist leader of Luhansk province on Monday to combine efforts aimed at preparing a referendum on joining Russia.

In a video posted on social media, he told so-called Luhansk People's Republic leader Leonid Pasechnik in a phone call that "our actions should be synchronised".