Mexico will "insist" the US extradite the alleged mastermind behind the murder of journalist Javier Valdez, its attorney general's office has said after the suspect was released from an American prison.

The attorney general's office made the announcement on Saturday for the extradition of Damaso Lopez Serrano, a drug trafficker known as "Minilic", to Mexico.

The extradition was first requested in 2020.

Lopez Serrano is accused of ordering the May 2017 murder of Valdez, an award-winning journalist and AFP contributor who covered the drug trade.

He was released on Friday, according to the US Federal Bureau of Prisons.

He surrendered to the US Drug Enforcement Agency in July 2017 and co-operated with authorities in exchange for a reduced sentence.

The office added that the US Department of Justice had informed it verbally that Lopez Serrano was still being "prosecuted for other crimes" and for that reason the extradition could not yet be completed.