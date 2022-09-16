WORLD
1 MIN READ
School children die in South Africa highway accident
Collison of minibus and truck in KwaZulu-Natal province leaves 16 children dead, officials say, with local media reporting a higher toll of 19 children and three adults.
School children die in South Africa highway accident
South Africa's roads are among the most developed on the continent, but safety remains an issue with most accidents blamed on reckless driving. / Reuters Archive
September 16, 2022

A minibus has collided with a truck along a South African highway around 300 km north of Durban, leaving at least 16 school children dead. 

The provincial KwaZulu-Natal transport ministry reported 16 deaths on Friday but local media reported a toll of 19 children – aged between five and 12 years – plus three adults.

"The death of so many young lives is a serious tragedy," regional transport minister Sipho Hlomuka said in a statement.

Recommended

The accident occurred in the Pongola area, near the border with Eswatini.

South Africa's roads are among the most developed on the continent, but safety remains an issue with most accidents blamed on reckless driving.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days