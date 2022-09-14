WORLD
3 MIN READ
Shootout in occupied West Bank kills Israeli soldier, Palestinians
The incident took place after Israeli troops intercepted two men spotted approaching a barrier along the boundary of occupied West Bank near the town of Jenin.
Shootout in occupied West Bank kills Israeli soldier, Palestinians
The incident is the latest in a flare-up that began in mid-March. / AA Archive
September 14, 2022

An Israeli soldier and two Palestinians have been killed in a shootout in the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli army and Palestinian officials.

"Last night, an officer was killed as a result of an exchange of fire after a clash with two Palestinian gunmen near the Al Jalama crossing, Jenin district," the Israeli army said in a statement on Wednesday.

The army said two Palestinian gunmen were also killed in the clash.

The Palestinian health ministry also confirmed "the martyrdom of the two young men" near the checkpoint north of Jenin.

Palestinian official news agency Wafa identified the dead Palestinians as Ahmed Ayman Ibrahim Abed, 23, and Abdul Rahman Hani Subhi Abed, 22.

Wafa, citing a local security source, said the two men were from the town of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin, adding that their bodies were held by Israeli forces.

READ MORE:Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank home demolition raid

Tensions simmer

Recommended

Security has been tightened as Israeli football club Maccabi Haifa host French giants Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League tie later on Wednesday at their base just 60 kilometres (40 miles) from Jenin.

The Israeli army has closed the Al Jalama checkpoint to the movement of vehicles.

Wednesday's deaths are the latest in a flare-up that began in mid-March.

There have been deadly attacks on Israeli targets. In response, Israel has launched near nightly raids on West Bank towns and cities that have killed dozens of Palestinians.

Last week, armed forces chief Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi said "around 1,500 wanted people were arrested and hundreds of attacks prevented" in the operations.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, when it illegally captured the territory from Jordan.

READ MORE: Israeli army kills Palestinian for allegedly stabbing soldier

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days