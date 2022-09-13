Fifty Azerbaijani soldiers have been killed in recent days in provocations by Armenia, Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said.

"A total of 50 military personnel of the Armed Forces, including 42 military personnel from the Azerbaijan Army and 8 military personnel from the State Border Organisation, were martyred while preventing large-scale provocations," the ministry stated on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of "large-scale provocations" in recent days, saying saboteurs planted mines and Armenian forces carried out “intensive” firing on Azerbaijani positions.

These actions by Armenian forces led to the confrontation, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said.

A meeting between Azerbaijan’s president and armed forces commanders on Tuesday stressed that the responsibility for the current tension "rests squarely with the political leadership of Armenia."

