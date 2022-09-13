WORLD
3 MIN READ
Burkina Faso junta leader sacks defence minister amid violence
Head of the transitional military government takes over Defence Ministry’s responsibilities.
Burkina Faso junta leader sacks defence minister amid violence
Burkina Faso military leader, Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba speaks during a news conference with Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara at the presidential palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, September 5, 2022. / Reuters
September 13, 2022

Burkina Faso junta chief Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who took power in a January coup, has sacked his defence minister and assumed the role himself after a series of attacks, according to decrees published on Monday.

The first decree, read on national TV, removed General Barthelemy Simpore as defence minister, while the second said the "president has taken over the duties of the minister of national defence and veterans".

Damiba headed a group of officers who mounted a coup on January 24, toppling elected leader Roch Marc Christian Kabore, who had failed to stem the Al Qaeda-linked insurgency that first emerged in Mali in 2012.

Much of the Sahel region is now battling the insurgency after it spread to Burkina Faso in 2015, then to Niger. In recent years, the violence has also begun to spill over into West African coastal states Ivory Coast and Togo.

The mini-shuffle in Burkina Faso is the first since the appointment of a transitional government in March. At that time, Damiba chose to retain Simpore, who had been appointed by Kabore.

In another change, Colonel-Major Silas Keita was named minister delegate in charge of national defence and promoted to brigadier general. He was the only new minister introduced.

The shuffle follows a string of deadly attacks this month in the landlocked West African country, where the insurgency has claimed more than 2,000 lives and forced about 1.4 million people to leave their homes.

READ MORE:Deadly IEDs target soldiers in northern Burkina Faso

Mounting attacks

Recommended

Attacks have increased since the start of the year, despite the junta's vow to make security its top priority.

September has been particularly bloody.

Two soldiers died and a dozen "terrorists" were killed on Monday during an attack against a military detachment in Burkina Faso's terror-hit north, the army said.

Less than a week earlier, security sources said separate attacks had killed nine people, mostly civilians, in the north.

On September 5, at least 35 civilians were killed and 37 wounded when an improvised explosive device blast struck a convoy carrying supplies between Djibo and Bourzanga.

In early September, Damiba had welcomed a "relative calm" in several locations. He said "offensive actions" by the army had been intensified and asserted that a dialogue process with certain armed groups had led "dozens of youth" to lay down their arms.

But the attacks remain numerous.

More than 40 percent of the country is outside government control.

READ MORE:Armed men kill dozens in Burkina Faso attacks

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov