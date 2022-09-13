NORTH-KIVU, DRC – It could have been a typical scene of a lazy afternoon in the Congolese countryside. Shouts of joy and excitement ring out as children play in a field. Nearby, mothers sing lullabies as they try to rock their babies in the crook of their arms. Men huddle in groups, some smoking their pipes, as they engage in idle talk.

But this sense of tranquillity is a facade. And peace is a rare commodity in this camp for thousands of people who were forced to flee their homes following the eruption of an armed insurgency in the Rutshuru province in the far east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Over the past few months, more than 1,70,000 people, including women and children, have become refugees in their own country, as the Congolese army battled an armed group called the M23, thought to have been long suppressed and disbanded.

More than 30 civilians have been killed since the resumption of the clashes.

Among the worst affected are children, many of whom have been cut off from their families. The Red Cross says more than 800 children have been separated from their immediate family members.

As the days turn to weeks and weeks to months, the sense of despair has deepened among the camp’s inmates—there is no indication of the violence ending soon, and there is no hope for the people returning home in the near future.

For the children, it has become even more desperate as they yearn to return to school. Most of the schools have become camps to house the displaced people. Some have been occupied by the rebels as their temporary camps in areas they overran since the launch of their blitzkrieg in March.

The new academic session started on September 5, but for these children, trapped in a war they don’t understand, life has come to a standstill.

Life’s harsh lessons

Among the children at the camp in North Kivu province is 13-year-old Lucien Nsabimana, who found refuge here with his family after fleeing their village, about 25 kms away, when the rebels occupied it.

“It is difficult for me to study… My family and I are living in a school classroom in very bad conditions,” he tells TRT World. “It hurts when I see other children like me going to school while I can’t study,” he adds, referring to school children in other provinces not affected by the insurgency.

Lucien's only appeal to the authorities is to “solve the problem of insecurity” as he thinks that if peace returns to his village, he will be able to resume his studies without difficulty.

Francine, 16, fears losing another academic year after missing out on her studies in 2021 due to the volatile situation in her village. “I left the village of Jomba…I didn’t even finish the school year last year because of the war. I regret to see that I risk losing another school year because peace has not yet returned to my village,” she says.

Armed insurgencies and violence have blighted DR Congo’s eastern region bordering Rwanda and Uganda. Over the years, thousands of people have been killed in clashes between rebel groups representing the ethnic Hutu and Tutsi tribes, and between armed groups and the Congolese security forces.