Cavusoglu: Türkiye warns Greece against adventure on others' behalf
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu calls on Greece to not be a “pawn” of others and to end its repeated provocative actions and rhetoric in the region in recent months.
Defining Turkish diplomacy as "entrepreneurial and humanitarian," Cavusoglu said his country protects its rights and interests at all platforms. / AA Archive
September 12, 2022

Türkiye has warned Greece against undertaking an adventure on behalf of others, emphasising continuing provocations by Athens.

"As we try to respect our neighbourly rights on both sides of the Aegean, Greece still continues its provocations," said Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at a symposium on the Battle of Sakarya on Monday.

"If you embark on an adventure on behalf of others, you will suffer the consequences today as did in the past. This is a warning to our neighbour Greece," he added.

The Turkish foreign minister called on Greece to not be a “pawn” of others, and to end its provocations.

He said that Türkiye is always alert against "evil eyes and malicious plans," adding that the country's security is in "safe hands" via its "heroic army, defence industry and satellites sent into space."

Türkiye, a NATO member for more than 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months.

The provocations include arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarised under a treaty, saying that such moves frustrate its good faith efforts for peace.

Defining Turkish diplomacy as "entrepreneurial and humanitarian," Cavusoglu said his country protects its rights and interests at all platforms.

AA
