Somalia claims to have killed a senior militant leader during a military operation against Al Shabab terrorists in the country's Lower Shabelle region, as well as freed several civilians who had been held hostage by them.

The Somali National Army (SNA) conducted the military operation, killing Al Qaeda-affiliated Al Shabab terrorist leader Carab, known by his short name, and wounding Osman Daud and Aw Maay, the other senior members of the terrorist organisation, according to a statement made on Saturday by Daud Aways, the minister for Information, Culture, and Tourism.

The operation was carried out by an elite military unit of the SNA in the town of Mubarak, located 95 kilometres (59 miles) southwest of Mogadishu, according to a statement issued by his ministry.

“Special forces of the Somali national army (SNA) have destroyed Al Shabab’s financial centre in Mubarak area of Lower Shabelle region of Southwest State of Somalia, killing the leader of Al Shabab in the area and wounding nearly a dozen,” the statement said.

During the operation, it freed several civilians who were being held by Al Shabab in the centre, it added.

They were taken to hospitals in Mogadishu for treatment, local residents told Anadolu Agency.

