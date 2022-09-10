Saturday, September 10, 2022

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has recaptured '2,000' sq km of territory

Ukraine's army has recaptured around 2,000 square kilometres of territory in September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced, adding that the Russian army was doing the right thing in fleeing the counter-offensive.

"For the moment, since the beginning of September, around 2,000 kilometres has been liberated," said Zelenskyy in his evening address.

"These last days, the Russian army has shown us its best (side) -- its back," Zelenskyy added. "After all, it's a good choice for them to flee. There is no place in Ukraine for the occupiers. There never will be."

Russia-backed Kharkiv region administrator urges full evacuation

The Russia-backed chief administrator of Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Kharkiv region has recommended that all its inhabitants evacuate to Russia "to save lives", according to the Russian state-run TASS news agency.

Vitaly Ganchev said official representatives were ready to provide the refugees with food, heat and medical care, according to TASS.

The Russian Defence Ministry said it was pulling troops out of Izyum and Balakliia — crucial military supply hubs in the Kharkiv region — as Ukraine claimed rapid advances.

Russia says forces ‘regrouping’ as Ukraine reports gains in east

Moscow announced that it was withdrawing forces in the eastern Kharkiv region of Ukraine, after Kiev said its troops had made sweeping gains in the territory held for months by Russia's army.

The apparent drawdown of Russian forces comes as Ukrainian troops said they had entered the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv, with military observers saying Kiev's army had advanced further still.

To achieve the goals of the special military operation to liberate Donbass, a decision was made to regroup Russian troops stationed in the Balakliya and Izyum regions, to bolster efforts along the Donetsk front. - Russia's defence ministry

Russian rockets hit Ukraine’s Kharkiv, killing one: Governor

Russian rocket fire hit Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv, killing at least one person and damaging several homes, local officials said.

The strikes hit the western suburb of Kholodnohirsk and damaged several homes in Ukraine's second largest city, its mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said rockets from an MLRS system had killed one person and wounded two.

Russia destroys tracking radar station in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region

Russian air forces destroyed a tracking radar station of the Ukrainian army in the Mykolaiv region and six weapon and missile depots in the eastern and southeastern parts of Ukraine, TASS quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying.

Russian air defence systems downed 13 Ukrainian drones and destroyed five HIMARS missiles in the air, the ministry said, according to state news agency TASS.

Ukraine negotiating $1.5 billion US loan for gas: prime minister

Ukraine is negotiating for a $1.5 billion loan tranche from the US Export-Import Bank to purchase natural gas, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram in a summary of a call with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Moldovan national airlines blocked from resuming flights to Moscow

Moldova's civil aviation authority has blocked Air Moldova and other national carriers from restarting flights between Chisinau and Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said.

Air Moldova had said that it hoped to restart flights from Chisinau to Moscow from October 1.

Moldova suspended air links with Russia over its February 24 offensive against Ukraine.

Ukraine breaks through front line in east, nearing key town

Western defence officials say they believe Ukraine had punched through Russian front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking thousands of square miles of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines.

The British Defense Ministry in an online briefing on Saturday said it believed the Ukrainians had advanced as much as 50 kilometres (30 miles) in the advance south of Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine.

“Russian forces were likely taken by surprise. The sector was only lightly held and Ukrainian units have captured or surrounded several towns,” the British military said.

Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout