Swedish far-right politicians who are set to participate in Sunday's elections have been exposed for wanting to eradicate Muslims and "blackheads".

Swedish magazine Expo, along with news outlet, Expressen, on Thursday outlined many right-wing candidates who openly pay tributes to Nazis.

Sweden Democrats (SD) politician Bjorn Halldin has been disseminating anti-Muslim discourse and spreading hate for years, according to the report.

He wrote that Muslims do not belong to a civilised world and that he wants to kill them.

Halldin shared insulting pictures of Black people using terms such as the N-word and has portrayed them as lazy.

He wrote that Sweden should exterminate "blackheads," a derogatory term for Black people.

The SD politician has also participated in a hate campaign against Centre Party leader Annie Loof by spreading "an inappropriate message" about her.

READ MORE:Swedish far-right politician resigns over sharing racist images, texts

Hate speech against Muslims