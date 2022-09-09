Friday, September 9, 2022

Blinken says reinforcements show Russia paying ‘huge costs’ in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said President Vladimir Putin's decision to send reinforcements to Ukraine's Kharkiv region underlines the huge losses Russia's forces are taking in its offensive.

"There are a huge number of Russian forces that are in Ukraine and unfortunately, tragically, horrifically President Putin has demonstrated that he will throw a lot of people into this at huge cost to Russia," he said on Friday.

Blinken was speaking to reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels after talks with the Western alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, one day after the chief US diplomat had visited Kiev.

Russia sends reinforcements towards Kharkiv: Agencies

Russian news agencies reported that Moscow's forces were redeploying to the Kharkiv region in response to a large-scale Ukrainian counter-offensive.

The TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies shared video on Frİday from Russia's defence ministry, showing the movement of military hardware on a paved road, some with Russian flags and bearing the letter "Z", a symbol of Russia's military campaign.

Local Moscow-installed official Vitaliy Ganchev said in televised remarks that "fierce battles" were under way near Balakliya, a town in Kharkiv region that Ukraine said it had recaptured on Thursday.

Russia says foiled arson at military building

Russia's FSB security service said it had arrested three suspects after foiling an attempt to set fire to a military building near Saint Petersburg.

The FSB said on Friday three residents of the city of Vyborg, about 140 kilometres (85 miles) north of Saint Petersburg, had "tried to set an administrative building belonging to the defence ministry on fire."

Attacks on military buildings have multiplied since the Kremlin launched a military operation in Ukraine in February.

Russia says US-made HIMARS vehicle and howitzer destroyed in Ukraine

Russia's Defence Ministry said that its forces had destroyed a US-made HIMARS rocket launcher vehicle in eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

In a statement on Telegram on Friday, the ministry also said it had destroyed a US-made M777 howitzer in Zaporizhzhia region, in southeastern Ukraine.

Reuters news agency was unable to immediately verify the reports.

City centre of Ukraine’s Kharkiv hit by rocket fire, wounding 10: Governor

At least 10 people were wounded when the centre of Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, was hit by Russian rocket fire on Friday, local officials said, while the president's top aide said the attacks were revenge for Ukrainian success on the battlefield.

Rockets hit a children's arts centre and a school, as well as private homes, wounding at least ten people, including three children, Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine's presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said the attack was revenge for the success of Ukraine's armed forces, an apparent reference to a recent counter-attack in nearby areas which Ukraine says led to the recapture of over 20 settlements.

Putin says Russia to export 30M tonnes of grain in 2022, can increase to 50M

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would export 30 million tonnes of grain by the end of the year, and was ready to increase this volume to 50 million tonnes.

He gave no details, but the agriculture ministry said a week ago that Russia was ready to export up to 30 million tonnes of grain in the second half of 2022.

The price of foodstuffs has surged around the world in recent months, leading to fears of famine in poorer countries, in part due to the conflict in Ukraine — like Russia one of the world's leading grain producers — and Russia's five-month blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

Civilians being evacuated from Russian-held Kharkiv region towns

A Russian-backed official in Ukraine's Kharkiv region said on Friday that civilians were being evacuated from three Russian-held towns in the region where Ukraine has launched a surprise counteroffensive.

Vitaly Ganchev said on state television host Vladimir Solovyov's daily livestream that civilians were being evacuated from the towns of Izium, Kupiansk and Veliky Burluk.

Ganchev said the evacuation was mainly from Kupiansk and Izium but added: "We've now received word that Veliky Burluk is under artillery fire, so people, of course, were asked to leave for safer settlements."

Ganchev said he would turn for help to authorities in the Belgorod region of southern Russia if there were problems relocating the people who were evacuated.

IAEA: Situation near Zaporizhzhia plant 'increasingly precarious'

The situation in the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar where staff operating the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant live, is increasingly precarious, the UN nuclear watchdog said on Friday, calling for an immediate end to shelling there.

"I therefore urgently call for the immediate cessation of all shelling in the entire area," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said in a statement, saying shelling had caused a blackout in Enerhodar.

"Only this will ensure the safety and security of operating staff and allow the durable restoration of power to Enerhodar and to the power plant."

Russian attacks on Ukraine caused over $97B in damages: Report

Russia's attacks caused over $97 billion in direct damages to Ukraine through June 1, but it could cost nearly $350 billion to rebuild the country, a report by the World Bank, Ukrainian government and European Commission shows.

The report released on Friday said Ukraine had suffered $252 billion in losses through disruptions to its economic flows and production, as well as extra expenses linked to the conflict, while the displacement of one-third of all Ukrainians was expected to jack up its poverty rate to 21% from just 2% before the offensive.

Overall, the report estimated Ukraine's reconstruction needs would reach $349 billion, as of June 1, or about 1.6 times the country's $200 billion gross domestic product in 2021.

Russia is preventing access to Ukraine war prisoners, UN says

The head of the UN human rights mission in Ukraine said that Russia is not allowing access to prisoners, adding that the UN had evidence that some had been subject to torture and ill-treatment which could amount to war crimes.

Matilda Bogner told a Geneva news briefing on Friday that UN monitors had unimpeded access to Ukrainian facilities and had documented incidents of torture and ill-treatment of POWs by Ukraine which may also amount to war crimes.

"The Russian Federation has not provided access to prisoners of war held on its territory or in territory under its occupation," Bogner said.